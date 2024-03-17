'Rebel Moon 2' Poster Unveiled, Official Trailer Release Date Revealed!

There’s some exciting news regarding Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver!

Per its official synopsis, the sequel to Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire “continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.”

Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and more will return in Part Two.

On Sunday (March 17), the official poster for the movie was unveiled!

Additionally, the teaser trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two dropped on December 25, 2023. The official trailer is set to release on Monday (March 18)!

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will premiere on April 19 on Netflix.

See the full Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver poster in the gallery…