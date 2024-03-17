Robert Downey Jr. Reflects on His Hollywood Comeback After Winning First Oscar

Robert Downey Jr. is reflecting on his Hollywood career after winning his first Oscar!

The 58-year-old star won the 2024 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan‘s Oppenheimer, which also won Best Picture.

Prior to his Oscar win, Robert had made his mark in Hollywood thanks to his role as Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Becoming one of the franchise’s figureheads served as a career revival for him, as Robert had previously faced struggles with drug addiction.

In a new interview, Robert opened up about what winning an Oscar means to him.

“I think if you develop a moral psychology, things are a lot easier,” he told People. “And I think it’s hard to explain away certain behaviors when there are ways to heal. So I both have a lot of empathy for, and I also am a little bit skeptical about anyone who doesn’t lean into what they can do to improve the state of their compass. That’s all.”

Robert was first nominated for an Oscar in 1993 for Chaplin. The actor recalled what his dad Robert Downey Sr. thought about his loss.

“Senior went to his grave going, ‘[You] got robbed for Chaplin.’ He wouldn’t say he really thought any of my other movies were very good or even that he thought Chaplin was any good, but he did know that I got robbed,” Robert said.

Following his first Oscar win, Robert shared how he believes his late father would feel.

“I think that he would feel that justice was done and that he can rest. But the problem is, he never cared about any of this s— anyway,” he said.

