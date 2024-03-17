Top Stories
A Big Star Says 'The Narrative Is Wrong' About His Friend Ariana Grande's Love Life

A Big Star Says 'The Narrative Is Wrong' About His Friend Ariana Grande's Love Life

30 Stars with Irish Heritage (Including 1 Who Recently Made History!)

30 Stars with Irish Heritage (Including 1 Who Recently Made History!)

Brenda Song &amp; Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' &amp; She Has Some Bad News

Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' & She Has Some Bad News

Sun, 17 March 2024 at 1:42 pm

The Wealthiest 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Judges, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Estimated Net Worth

Continue Here »

The Wealthiest 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Judges, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Estimated Net Worth

RuPaul’s Drag Race is a global hit, and has led to so many spinoffs, specials and international editions.

The fan-favorite drag competition series returned with Season 16 this year on MTV, with All Stars 9 on the way!

Along the way, the show’s also seen a ton of different celebrity guest judges. But as of the past several seasons, there’s been a consistent roster of judges providing their input and critiques for all of the Drag Race contestants.

Find out how much the past and current judges of RuPaul’s Drag Race are worth, ranked lowest to highest…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billy B, Carson Kressley, EG, Extended, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race, Santino rice, Slideshow, Television, Ts Madison