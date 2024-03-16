Jeremy Renner Talks Robert Downey Jr., Says Actor Was So Supportive After His Accident That It Was Like They 'Were Dating'

Jeremy Renner had the support of so many friends and family members as he recovered from his horrible snow plow accident last year. That very much included his Marvel costar Robert Downey Jr.

In a recent interview, the Hawkeye actor revealed that the Iron Man star was in touch so often that it was “like we were dating or something.”

“We ended up having really great chats on FaceTime, like we were dating or something,” Jeremy told People, adding that Robert helped distract him from the “other-worldly pain” that he was experiencing.

He continued, joking that Robert pushed him to get back to work on Mayor of Kingstown. “He’s like, ‘You’ve got to get back to do Mayor, because we need to see what happens,’” he recalled with a laugh. “His ways are very heartwarming.”

Another instance of Robert‘s funny support: “He’s like, ‘Dude, the most important thing is you look good. I don’t care how you feel, as long as you look good that’s all that matters.’”

Of course, Jeremy has gotten back to set.

If you forgot, the actor has previously reflected on his bond with his Marvel costars. He also revealed which one of them was the “toughest,” and it was not him or Robert.

