Reba McEntire Slams Fake Story About Her Calling Taylor Swift a 'Little Brat' After Super Bowl

Reba McEntire is calling out a fake story about her and Taylor Swift that’s circulating online.

If you forgot, the iconic country music star performed the National Anthem during the 2024 Super Bowl last month. Of course, Taylor was in the audience cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce in the big game.

A fake story picking up steam online claims that Reba was “disappointed” by how Taylor behaved during her performance. It claimed that the pop star was “laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event.”

“I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat,” a quote attributed to Reba reads. One big problem: Reba absolutely did not say that.

Reba addressed the story, which also misspelled her last name as McIntire, on social media.

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

