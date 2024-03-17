Top Stories
Sun, 17 March 2024 at 3:06 pm

Wes Anderson & Noah Baumbach Launch Bonus Podcast As Tribute to Director Peter Bogdanovich (Exclusive)

Wes Anderson & Noah Baumbach Launch Bonus Podcast As Tribute to Director Peter Bogdanovich (Exclusive)

Noah Baumbach and Wes Anderson have a podcast on the way!

The esteemed filmmakers will be sitting down for a one-on-one conversation, inspired by the life’s work of Peter Bogdanovich and his contributions to the art and history of cinema.

The podcast “One Handshake Away: Peter Bogdanovich & The Icons of Cinema,” is a tribute and celebration bonus episode about Peter, a director who both considered an inspiration and a mentor.

The special podcast will be released by Audacy on Wednesday, March 20. Don’t miss it!

Previous guests on the podcast include including Orson Welles, Greta Gerwig, Quentin Tarantino, and Alfred Hitchcock from both new and never-before-heard archival interviews.

