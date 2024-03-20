'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 5 - 8 Cast Members Returning, 3 Stars Joining for Final Season!

Star Trek: Discovery is embarking on one last journey.

The hit Paramount+ series, the latest in the long-running Star Trek franchise, will conclude with its fifth and final season, premiering with two episodes on Paramount+ on April 4, with new episodes premiering every Thursday.

In the series, ten years before Kirk, Spock, and the Enterprise, the USS Discovery discovers new worlds and lifeforms as one Starfleet officer learns to understand all things alien.

Click through to see who is returning and who is joining the cast of Star Trek: Discovery for Season 5…