What Is Niall Matter's Best Hallmark Movie? Just Jared Poll Results Revealed!

This poll is now closed! And the winner is…

Family History Mysteries: Buried Past!

Fans voted overwhelmingly for their number one Niall Matter film, Family History Mysteries: Buried Past!

The series received over 50% of the total vote.

In second place is Niall‘s film Rip in Time, which received over 8,000 votes.

Thanks so much to Niall Matter‘s fans for voting!!!

Head inside to see the original post…

___________

We want to hear from Hallmark Channel fans!

Niall Matter is one of Hallmark’s most talented and fan favorite stars, and we’re wondering…what is his absolute best film on the network to date?

Now, this poll is specific for films, so no TV shows are being included.

We’ll close this poll on March 20 at 3pm ET, and will announce the winner at that time. Happy voting! And voting is unlimited! So you can vote in this poll as many times as you wish and you can vote for just 1 movie, or every single one if you’d like!

Earlier this year, we ran this poll with Tyler Hynes‘ films and you can see the results here, plus, with Kevin McGarry‘s films as well.