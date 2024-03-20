Top Stories
Mar 20, 2024 at 2:12 pm
By JJ Staff

Kaia Gerber Rocks Tomboy Look For New 'V' Magazine Cover

Kaia Gerber is taking to the cover of V Magazine for it’s latest issue!

The 22-year-old model and actress returns for her second cover feature with the mag, though this time she was photographed by Mario Sorrenti.

For the shoot, Kaia can be seen in a more tomboy look, wearing pieces from Hedi Slimane‘s latest collection for Celine, as styled by Nicola Formichetti.

Kaia‘s new cover feature comes on the same day as her new TV series Palm Royale debuts on Apple TV+.

In the show, set in 1969 Palm Beach high society, Kaia portrays a character named Mitzi. If you missed it, check out the trailer here!

Just last week, Kaia hit the pink carpet at the series premiere, alongside the rest of the star-studded cast.

Recently, Kaia revealed she got matching tattoos with a former co-star!

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from Kaia Gerber’s V Magazine cover shoot…
Photos: Mario Sorrenti
Posted to: Kaia Gerber, Magazine