2 Separate 'House of the Dragon' Trailers Debut, Showcasing Two Sides of Dueling War - Watch Now!

The first trailers for House of the Dragon season 2 has finally debuted online!

The Game of Thrones spinoff series is set to return on Sunday (June 16), and will air on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

HBO actually released two dueling trailers. One “black” side and one “green” side, teasing a big war to come.

Here’s the season 2 synopsis: Westeros is on the brink of a bloody civil war with the Green and Black Councils fighting for King Aegon and Queen Rhaenyra, respectively. As each side believes theirs to be the rightful seat on the Iron Throne, the Green and Black trailers reflect those two perspectives in separate yet complementary halves of the same story. For global audiences, “All Must Choose” their side of House Targaryen as the realm fractures in season two.

Returning for season two are Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen, and Ewan Mitchell as Prince Aemond Targaryen.

Watch the 2 trailers below, and see the newest posters in the gallery.