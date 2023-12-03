10 Shows You Need to Watch if You Love 'Game of Thrones' & 'House of the Dragon'

During its run from 2011 to 2019, Game of Thrones reigned supreme in the television world.

Based on George R.R. Martin‘s A Song of Ice and Fire novels, the Emmy-winning HBO series has already produced one spinoff: House of the Dragon, which premiered its first season in 2022.

Hype is building again, as House of the Dragon season 2 is set to air in Summer 2024. Watch the teaser trailer here!

In the meantime, we’ve compiled a list of 10 TV shows to watch if you love Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon!

Continue through the slideshow to discover 10 series reminiscent of the Game of Thrones universe…