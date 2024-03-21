Mar 21, 2024 at 12:30 pm
'Nine Perfect Strangers' Season 2 Cast: 1 Star Returning, 3 Join as Series Regulars & 8 Cast in Recurring Roles!
The cast for season 2 of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers has been set!
A new report just came in, confirming that 8 stars will be recurring characters this season, 3 will be series regulars, and 1 star will be returning from the first season.
Browse through the slideshow to see who is returning and who is starring…
