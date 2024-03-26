Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Royal Easter Guest List: 2 Family Members Confirmed, 5 Are Skipping

Royal Easter Guest List: 2 Family Members Confirmed, 5 Are Skipping

Cassie Reacts to Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Agents

Cassie Reacts to Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Agents

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 6 TV Shows, Including 1 'NCIS' Series!

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 6 TV Shows, Including 1 'NCIS' Series!

Mar 26, 2024 at 3:06 pm
By JJ Staff

How Will 'Stranger Things' End? Finn Wolfhard Has an Ideal Ending in Mind!

How Will 'Stranger Things' End? Finn Wolfhard Has an Ideal Ending in Mind!
  • Find out how Finn Wolfhard would like to see Stranger Things wrap up – Just Jared Jr
  • Will there ever be a Prince Harry and Prince William reconciliation? – Celebitchy
  • Do you agree with this ranking of Taylor Swift‘s 30 best songs? – Popsugar
  • Did you see the teaser trailer for the Beetlejuice sequel? – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Finn Wolfhard, Newsies, Stranger Things