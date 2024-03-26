Kerry Washington & Elisabeth Moss to Star in 'Imperfect Women' Limited Series for Apple TV+

Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss are teaming up for a new series on Apple TV+.

The Emmy-winning actresses will star in and executive producer the limited series Imperfect Women, based on the novel of the same name by Araminta Hall.

An unconventional, psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women, Imperfect Women is a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.

Keep reading to find out more…

Elisabeth said in a statement, “From the moment I received Araminta’s novel, I couldn’t put it down. It was such an electrifying read; I fell in love with it immediately. I’ve admired Kerry and her work as an actor and producer for many years and have been looking for something to work with her on and was so thrilled that she responded to the material when we sent it to her and Pilar at Simpson Street. They were the first and only people we thought of. We are so happy that Apple and 20th Television agreed to partner with us on this, as well. It’s all an absolute match made in heaven.”

Kerry added, “I could not have been more thrilled to get this call from Elisabeth. I have been an immense fan of hers – both as a brilliant actor and groundbreaking producer – for years. Elisabeth and Lindsey have impeccable taste, as evidenced by the way they have championed Araminta’s gripping novel, and I can’t think of a better person to bring this project to life on screen than the amazing Annie Weisman. Imperfect Women is exactly the type of exciting, complex, raw storytelling we strive to create at Simpson Street. Pilar and I are tremendously inspired by the opportunity to team up with Love & Squalor Pictures, and we are thankful to everyone at Apple Studios and the team at 20th Television for believing in this project as much as we do.”

See all of the shows that Apple TV+ has canceled and renewed so far in 2024.