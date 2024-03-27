Renee Rapp Hits Back at Fans Speculating About Her Sexuality

Renee Rapp is done with all of the talk about her sexuality.

After previously identifying as bisexual, the 24-year-old Mean Girls actress has recently been referring to herself as a lesbian in interviews.

Fans then started to question her sexuality, and on Monday (March 25) told everyone to cut it out.

Keep reading to find out more…“if I say I’m a lesbian I am a lesbian and if someone says they’re bi they are bi I’ve had enough of you witches,” Renee wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

