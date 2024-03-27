Shakira Opens Up About Being 'Husband-Less' & Feeling 'Free' Now After Gerard Pique Split

Shakira is enjoying the single life.

The 47-year-old superstar made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she opened up about her new album and personal life, including being “husband-less” following her split from Gerard Piqué.

“I’ve been putting out music here and there but it was really hard for me to put together a body of work,” Shakira said of the long-awaited release.

“I didn’t have time. It was the husband-factor. Now I’m husband-less. Yeah, the husband was dragging me down. Now I’m free. Now I can actually work,” she continued.

When discussing the album’s title, which translates to “Women no longer cry,” she said: “It’s men’s turn now. For too long we have been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we are women. We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids, in front of society.”

“We have to heal in a certain way. And I don’t think anyone is supposed to tell us how to heal. No one is supposed to tell a She-wolf how to lick her wounds,” Shakira continued.

