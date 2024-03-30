Beyonce's Style Evolution - Chart Her Red Carpet & Stage Looks From The Beginning to 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyonce is a game-changing force who has played a prominent role in the music industry for decades, and her style reflects her status as one of music’s biggest stars.

The 42-year-old Renaissance titan made her debut as a member of Destiny’s Child, and she’s always been more than capable of commanding our attention.

Her sense of style only made it easier for her!

As she emerged from her days as a member of a best-selling girl group, Beyonce got a chance to show off her individuality on the red carpet even more.

Her style evolution starts with coordinating looks, but as she progressed further into her solo career, Beyonce took more and more creative risks both on the stage and the red carpet. So many of them paid off, making her one of the best-dressed at many events.

In 2024, she made what is perhaps one of her biggest changes to her look to reflect the release of her new album Cowboy Carter. That was reflected in rare appearances that she’s made ahead of the project’s release.

How has her look changed over the years? We pulled together 36 glam moments over the years and put them together in a timeline for you to take a look!

Head inside to chart Beyonce’s style evolution with a comprehensive timeline…