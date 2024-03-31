Top Stories
Rebel Wilson Claims Sacha Baron Cohen Tried to Humiliate Her When They Worked Together on 2016's 'Grimsby'

45 TV Shows Renewed in 2024 So Far: 1 TV Show's Main Character Is Exiting, Another Hasn't Aired Since 2019 & Much More!

16 Breakup Songs Written About Other Celebrities - Find Out Who the Songs Are About!

Mar 31, 2024 at 7:12 pm
By JJ Staff

Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon & More Support Steve Martin at Documentary Premiere

Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon & More Support Steve Martin at Documentary Premiere

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin snap photos together at the premiere of his new film STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces held at Crosby Street Hotel on Friday night (March 29) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress is featured in the doc with her Only Murders in the Building co-star, and the two were seen sharing a laugh on the carpet.

Also in attendance at the premiree were Jimmy Fallon, Diane Sawyer and Finn Wittrock, who is also in the documentary, as well as director and producer Morgan Neville.

The two-part documentary “dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin’s personal and professional trials and triumphs. ‘Then’ chronicles Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35. ‘Now’ focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.”

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces is out now on Apple TV+!

In case you missed it, Selena was spotted arriving at the hotel before hitting the black carpet.

That same day, it was announced that Selena has a new show coming to Food Network!

FYI: Selena is wearing an Oscar De La Renta dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Pasquale Bruni jewelry and Wolford tights.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the STEVE! premiere…
Photos: Marion Curtis/Starpix
