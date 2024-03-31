Selena Gomez, Jimmy Fallon & More Support Steve Martin at Documentary Premiere

Selena Gomez and Steve Martin snap photos together at the premiere of his new film STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces held at Crosby Street Hotel on Friday night (March 29) in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress is featured in the doc with her Only Murders in the Building co-star, and the two were seen sharing a laugh on the carpet.

Also in attendance at the premiree were Jimmy Fallon, Diane Sawyer and Finn Wittrock, who is also in the documentary, as well as director and producer Morgan Neville.

The two-part documentary “dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Martin’s personal and professional trials and triumphs. ‘Then’ chronicles Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize stand-up before walking away at 35. ‘Now’ focuses on the present day, with Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.”

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces is out now on Apple TV+!

FYI: Selena is wearing an Oscar De La Renta dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, Pasquale Bruni jewelry and Wolford tights.

