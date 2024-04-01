Kit Connor & Will Poulter Join the Cast of 'Warfare' Movie With Charles Melton, Joseph Quinn & More

Kit Connor and Will Poulter are among the new additions for the upcoming war movie Warfare!

The Heartstopper and the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 actors have been cast in the film, which will be written and directed by Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza, who recently worked together on the upcoming movie Civil War.

Also just announced to join the cast are Shōgun‘s Cosmo Jarvis and True Detective: Night Country‘s Finn Bennett, according to Deadline.

Details on the new movie are being kept under wraps, but it appears it will follow Ray Mendoza‘s time in the military.

Reservation Dogs‘ D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai has been cast to portray Ray Mendoza, Deadline reports.

Mendoza “joined the Navy in 1997 and served for over 16 years as a Member of Seal Team 5 and a Land Warfare Training Detachment and BUD/s instructor.” He was also the recipient of a Silver Star.

Charles Melton and Joseph Quinn are also set to star, with production on the A24 pic kicking off later this year.

