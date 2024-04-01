'All My Children' & '7th Heaven' Actress Barbara Rush Dies at 97, Daughter Claudia Cowan Confirms

Barbara Rush has sadly passed away at the age of 97.

The Golden Globe award-winning actress died on Sunday evening (March 31), her daughter, Fox News correspondent Claudia Cowan confirmed in a statement.

“My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this evening. I was with her this morning and know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition,” Claudia shared with Fox News. “It’s fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favorite holidays and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family.”

Barbara won the Golden Globe award for most promising newcomer in 1954 for her role in the sci-fi movie It Came From Outer Space. Throughout her career, she has starred alongside leading men like Dean Martin, Rock Hudson, Frank Sinatra, Marlon Brando and more.

She has been a star of stage, film and television, with credits including soap opera All My Children, Peyton Place, Knight Rider, Magnum, P.I., Fantasy Island, Flamingo Road, The Love Boat, and her final television series, 7th Heaven, where she played Stephen Collins‘ mom Ruth Camden.

Our thoughts go out to Barbara Rush‘s family and loved ones during this difficult time.