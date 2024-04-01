Who Is the Anonymous White Man In 'Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show'? Man's Identity Revealed!

The Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show debuted over the weekend and is getting great reviews!

Airing on HBO and streaming on Max, the series is “a darkly funny documentary series about comedian Jerrod Carmichael‘s tumultuous quest for love, sex, and truth.”

In the first episode, viewers are introduced to an anonymous white man, and his identity is completely covered up on the show, as he wears a ski mask and goggles, and is dressed in all black, with his voice changed to help conceal his identity.

While he is not credited on the show and is being quite anonymous, fans have already uncovered just who he is, and you will definitely know him!

In the series, the anonymous man is very against the project, and as seen in the trailer, he tells Jerrod what the thinks about him doing a reality show.

“I’m not exposing myself to this sh-t,” he tells the camera.

“It’s exhibitionist,” he adds. “There’s public and private, and there’s masturbatorily public.”

Later in the ep, the anonymous man accompanies Jerrod to the 2022 Emmys, where he is still covered up.

Fans uncovered that the man is actually a fellow comedian – Bo Burnham, who directed Jerrod‘s special Rothaniel!

While attending the Emmys with Jerrod, Bo reportedly only wore the mask anytime that he was definitely going to be on camera.

Later that year, Bo admitted that he was indeed the guy behind the mask, and when asked by a fan while signing autographs outside of a show about why he wore a mask to the Emmys, he said that it would be revealed eventually. Well, now is that time!

In a recent Vulture interview talking about the new reality show, Jerrod was straight up asked if the anonymous man was Bo, and he responded, “Anonymous is anonymous. Anonymous is a friend. That’s all I’ll say about it.”

