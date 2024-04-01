Who Stars In 'Vanderpump Villa' on Hulu? Meet the Cast of Lisa Vanderpump's New Show!

Lisa Vanderpump‘s new reality series Vanderpump Villa is out now!

The Bravo star just launched her latest show on Hulu with the first three episodes debuting on Monday (April 1) at midnight.

Here’s a synopsis: Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7 at Chateau Rosabelle in France.

From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her “pop up” experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire.

But will this unparalleled–yet unorthodox–crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?

ICYMI: Watch the season trailer here!

Who are the new reality stars on the show? We have all the details on the cast and where to follow them on social media.

Keep reading to meet the 12 staff members featured on Vanderpump Villa…