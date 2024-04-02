Top Stories
Apr 02, 2024 at 7:49 pm
By JJ Staff

Celebs Like Ashley Tisdale & Olivia Culpo Are Wearing Crocs' New Sandals - Get Yours Now!

Celebs Like Ashley Tisdale & Olivia Culpo Are Wearing Crocs' New Sandals - Get Yours Now!

Crocs is getting into the slides sector of the shoe world and plenty of celebs are already wearing the new style!

Ashley Tisdale, Olivia Culpo, and Skai Jackson have all been spotted wearing Crocs‘ Getaway Platform Flip in the Acidity color.

Ashley, who is pregnant with her second child, was seen wearing them during a trip to the grocery store while Olivia wore them during a walk with her dog.

The Crocs Getaway Collection is made with Free Feel Technology Upper is made to feel “like nothing at all, floating on top of your foot and moving with you without restriction.”

The slides retail for $44.99 and are available right now on Crocs.com in a variety of colors.

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.
Photos: MOVI Inc.
