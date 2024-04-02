Minnie Driver Reveals Why 'Hard Rain' Producers Wouldn't Allow Her to Wear Wetsuit Under Shirt During Filming

Minnie Driver is opening up about the sexism she faced on the set of her movie Hard Rain.

The 54-year-old actress disaster film was released in 1998 and during a recent interview on Jameela Jamil‘s I Weigh podcast, she shared how the producers of the movie wouldn’t let her wear a wetsuit under her t-shirt while filming, despite other cast members being able to.

“It’s set during this massive storm, there were huge rain machines. We shot crazy hours. It was tough,” Minnie shared. “Everybody else could wear a wetsuit underneath their costume, and I was told by the producers that I couldn’t because they wanted to see my nipples, and that there was no point in having the wet t-shirt if you couldn’t have what was underneath it.”

The actress added that she pushed back on the decision, but was made to feel like an idiot if she didn’t “understand that this is what’s going on.”

“I remember calling my agent. I then remember it being like, boy, people wouldn’t speak to me on the set. I was so punished for it,” she alleged. “It was leaked to the press that I called and complained about conditions, but it was as if there was nothing to complain about and I was just complaining.”

According to EW, the film’s costumer designer Kathleen Detoro says “the producers had me supply everyone including crew members with wetsuits,” and the principal cast had access to wetsuit pieces, including “tops, bottoms, booties.” She added that “the actors decide if they want to wear it or not.”

