Apr 02, 2024 at 7:25 pm
By JJ Staff

Kiernan Shipka Breaks Silence on 'Sabrina' Co-Star Chance Perdomo's Death, Writes Touching Tribute

Kiernan Shipka is speaking out following the death of her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Chance Perdomo.

The actor tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident over the weekend at the young age of 27.

“Chancey Pants♥️♥️♥️. Oh man this hurts,” Kiernan began her touching tribute on Instagram.

“He was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine… As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance.)” she wrote in the post.

Kiernan concluded, “His humanity was a generous gift to me and to so many people. Really hard to picture this world without him in it. I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”

Chance was getting ready to work on season two of Gen V at the time of his death, but production has now been delayed.
