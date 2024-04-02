Top Stories
Apr 02, 2024 at 6:59 pm
By JJ Staff

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Cast Changes Include an Exciting New Star & a Surprising Exit

'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 2 Cast Changes Include an Exciting New Star & a Surprising Exit

Even more updates about the cast of Criminal Minds: Evolution are being shared, including an exciting addition to the cast, an actor being promoted, and a shocking exit.

Season one of the revival show debuted in November 2022 and the season finished airing back in February. Paget Brewster confirmed on Twitter that the second season began filming in January.

The new series follows “the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers [as they] come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Six beloved actors returned for the revival, two fan-fave stars did not come back, and one popular actor was added to the show.

One of those actors who didn’t return has hinted he may come back for season two though. There’s also an actor who announced his exit!

Browse through the slideshow to see who is returning and who isn’t coming back, PLUS, who was added to the cast…

