Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 02, 2024 at 11:55 pm
By JJ Staff

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Join Cailee Spaeny at 'Civil War' Premiere in L.A.

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are stepping out for the premiere of their new movie!

The married couple hit the black carpet at the premiere of Civil War on Tuesday evening (April 2) held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kirsten Dunst

Fellow cast members in attendance included Nick Offerman, Cailee Spaeny, Wagner Moura, Nelson Lee, and Jojo T. Gibbs along with director Alex Garland.

Civil War is a journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

The movie hits theaters on April 12 – watch the trailer here!

FYI: Cailee is wearing a dress by Christopher Esber.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
