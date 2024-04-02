'One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery' - 2 Big Hallmark Stars Reunite On-Screen for Original Movie, See the Cast & Every Behind-The-Scenes Photo!

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery is coming!

The two-hour Hallmark Mystery original movie premieres Friday (April 5) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

In the movie, Hannah Swensen has been asked to teach a baking class at the college in town, but her equipment is tampered with causing an explosion that the fire department rules an accident. Soon, a colleague ends up dead and Hannah begins to put together the puzzle of the mysterious circumstances surrounding the murder while being on the list of suspects herself. Hannah leans on her friends and family to collect the breadcrumbs of foul play and put them together, and meets a different side of law and order when she crosses paths with Lake Eden’s by-the book prosecuting attorney Chad Norton.

The movie features a big on-screen Hallmark Channel reunion!

Click through to see the cast, movie details, and all the behind-the-scenes photos…