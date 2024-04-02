Top Stories
Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor &amp; More

Hunter Schafer Reveals the Famous Celeb She Dated in 2019, Has Simple Response to 'Euphoria' Season 3 Rumor & More

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner &amp; Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

There's a Big Rumor About Kylie Jenner & Timothee Chalamet - Here's the Truth!

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

14 Celebrities Make Forbes' Billionaires List: Net Worths Ranked From Lowest to Highest (With the Top Earner at $5.5 Billion)

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Netflix Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 02, 2024 at 5:34 pm
By JJ Staff

'One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery' - 2 Big Hallmark Stars Reunite On-Screen for Original Movie, See the Cast & Every Behind-The-Scenes Photo!

Continue Here »

'One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery' - 2 Big Hallmark Stars Reunite On-Screen for Original Movie, See the Cast & Every Behind-The-Scenes Photo!

One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery is coming!

The two-hour Hallmark Mystery original movie premieres Friday (April 5) at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Mystery.

In the movie, Hannah Swensen has been asked to teach a baking class at the college in town, but her equipment is tampered with causing an explosion that the fire department rules an accident. Soon, a colleague ends up dead and Hannah begins to put together the puzzle of the mysterious circumstances surrounding the murder while being on the list of suspects herself. Hannah leans on her friends and family to collect the breadcrumbs of foul play and put them together, and meets a different side of law and order when she crosses paths with Lake Eden’s by-the book prosecuting attorney Chad Norton.

The movie features a big on-screen Hallmark Channel reunion!

Click through to see the cast, movie details, and all the behind-the-scenes photos…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
one bad apple hallmark 1
one bad apple hallmark 10
one bad apple hallmark 11
one bad apple hallmark 12
one bad apple hallmark 13
one bad apple hallmark 14
one bad apple hallmark 15
one bad apple hallmark 16
one bad apple hallmark 17
one bad apple hallmark 18
one bad apple hallmark 19
one bad apple hallmark 2
one bad apple hallmark 20
one bad apple hallmark 21
one bad apple hallmark 22
one bad apple hallmark 23
one bad apple hallmark 24
one bad apple hallmark 25
one bad apple hallmark 26
one bad apple hallmark 27
one bad apple hallmark 28
one bad apple hallmark 29
one bad apple hallmark 3
one bad apple hallmark 30
one bad apple hallmark 31
one bad apple hallmark 32
one bad apple hallmark 33
one bad apple hallmark 4
one bad apple hallmark 5
one bad apple hallmark 6
one bad apple hallmark 7
one bad apple hallmark 8
one bad apple hallmark 9

Photos: Hallmark Media, Getty
Posted to: Alison Sweeney, Barbara Niven, Gabriel Hogan, Hallmark, Hallmark Channel, Lisa Durupt, Movies, One Bad Apple, One Bad Apple: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Tess Atkins, Victor Webster