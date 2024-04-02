Sarah Paulson Gets Support from Sandra Bullock, Jennifer Aniston, & More at Star-Studded Performance of 'Appropriate' on Broadway

Sarah Paulson is back on Broadway after a short hiatus with her play Appropriate and she had a star-studded audience at a recent performance!

The Emmy-winning actress received support from her former Ocean’s Eight co-star Sandra Bullock and a bunch of other celeb friends.

After a recent trip to Connecticut together, Sandra was joined by pal Jennifer Aniston to catch a performance of Appropriate on Friday (March 29) in New York City.

Also in attendance at the performance were Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka, Edward Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson, and Sean Hayes and his husband Scott Icenogle. Sandra‘s son Louis also was there!

The celebs all posed for a group photo with Sarah and co-stars Corey Stoll, Ella Beatty, Natalie Gold, Michael Esper and Graham Campbell.

Scott posted the photo on Instagram and said, “Had the pleasure of seeing Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll and the incredible cast of “Appropriate” on Broadway at (our old home) The Belasco Theater. Sarah and the cast gave absolutely stunning performances supported by a mesmerizingly gorgeous production. Go, go, go see this show, if you can. 👏🏼🎭👏🏼.”