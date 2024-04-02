'Lopez Vs Lopez' Season 2 Cast Revealed - 8 Actors Returning, 6 Actors & 2 Bravo Stars Join In Guest Roles

Lopez Vs Lopez season two premieres TONIGHT (April 2) on NBC!

The comedy series returns on the network with two brand new, back-to-back episodes starting at 8pm ET/PT.

In the new season, “George and his daughter, Mayan, return to put the fun back in dysfunctional family comedy. This time there will be big life changes for Mayan and the whole Lopez familia while George takes his first step in sobriety. Get ready for another season of Lopez vs Lopez that will have you laughing, crying and shouting ‘ta loca!”

Season two will consist of 10-episodes weekly, with back-to-back episodes at 8pm and 8:30pm ET/PT on NBC.

Ahead of the series’ return, we’ve been finding out more about the returning cast and new characters, with several familiar faces joining the cast of the show.

