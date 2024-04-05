Top Stories
Isla Fisher &amp; Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Celeb Couples with Biggest Age Differences: Gaps Ranging from 10 Years to 49 Years

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Apr 05, 2024 at 6:57 pm
By JJ Staff

14 Actors Who Passed on Iconic Roles (1 Lost a $250 Million Payday & So Many Missed Out on Playing Superheroes!)

Hollywood can be a huge guessing game at times, and there are some very tough calls to be made.

Actors have to field a list of potential roles and decide which one seems the most promising. While juggling them around, they might end up missing out on a chance to star in a project that becomes a serious blockbuster.

We previously rounded up 12 actors who nearly passed on what would become their most iconic roles. However, there are even more actors who did say “no thanks” to appearing in solid-gold hits.

For instance, one A-lister opted out of starring in Avatar. In the process, they missed out on a $250 million payday! A pop icon had some regrets about passing on a chance to play Catwoman. One actress was even offered a chance to play Neo, a male role, in The Matrix!

You’ll be surprised to see who was offered a chance to star in movies such as Legally Blonde and Forrest Gump and who passed on roles within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scroll through the slideshow to see which actors passed on major roles and why…

