Apr 05, 2024 at 7:33 pm
By JJ Staff

Ava Max Drops New Single 'My Oh My' to Begin New Era - Read Lyrics & Watch the Music Video!

Ava Max is starting her new musical era!

The 30-year-old “Kings & Queens” singer released her latest album Diamonds & Dancefloors in 2023.

On Friday (April 5), Ava dropped her first solo single since putting out the aforementioned album. Her new track is called “My Oh My”!

Keep reading to find out more…

Ava also debuted the song’s music video, which features the artist showing off her dance moves to her new dance-pop track.

In addition to releasing her sophomore album in 2023, Ava also appeared on Barbie The Album, the official soundtrack for Greta Gerwig‘s hit film, with the song “Choose Your Fighter.”

You can download Ava Max‘s “My Oh My” on iTunes!

If you haven’t seen, learn all about Ava Max‘s 10-minute beauty routine!

Watch Ava Max’s music video for “My Oh My” and read the lyrics…
