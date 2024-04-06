Top Stories
Sacha Baron Cohen & Isla Fisher's Divorce Has Been in the Works for Years, Insider Claims

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Friend Reveals Alleged Incident That Led to Her Split from Husband Ryan Anderson

Apr 06, 2024 at 9:00 am
By JJ Staff

The Wealthiest 'Scrubs' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Wealthiest 'Scrubs' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Scrubs is one of the best TV shows of the early ’00s!

The funny sitcom, created by Bill Lawrence, aired from October 2001 to March 2010 on NBC and later ABC, centers around the employees at Sacred Heart Hospital, a teaching hospital.

The show was brought back for a ninth season, called Med School, with the setting moved to a medical school, with several of the original show’s regular cast members returning for main or recurring roles.

The series won two Emmys, along with Golden Globe nominations, a Peabody Award and Humanitas Prizes. Along the way, its stars amassed a sizable amount of wealth.

We’ve put together the main cast of Scrubs, and ranked them from lowest to highest estimated net worth.

Click through to find out who are the richest stars of Scrubs…

