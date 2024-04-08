'Fly Me to the Moon' Debuts Trailer Featuring Scarlett Johansson & Channing Tatum - Watch!

Fly Me to the Moon is coming soon!

The Apple Original Films and Sony production just debuted the first trailer for the Greg Berlanti-directed space race movie, starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum.

The movie follows Scarlett as “marketing specialist Kelly Jones who is brought in to pump up NASA’s historic Apollo 11 moon landing. Interoffice romance shenanigans fly with Channing Tatum’s launch director Cole Davis. Upping the stakes: Jones is tasked with staging a fake moon landing as back-up as the countdown begins,” via Deadline.

Fly Me to the Moon will hit theaters on July 12, marking fourth Apple Original Films title to get a wide global release after Killers of the Flower Moon, Napoleon and Argylle.

Rose Gilroy wrote the script based on the story by Bill Kirstein and Keenan Flynn. The film also stars Nick Dillenburg, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, Noah Robbins, Colin Woodell, Christian Zuber and Donald Elise Watkins, with Ray Romano and Woody Harrelson.

Watch the trailer…

