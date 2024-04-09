Luke Bryan Reacts to Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Exit: 'I Had Heard Whispers'

Luke Bryan is sharing his thoughts on Katy Perry‘s exit from American Idol.

In case you didn’t hear, the “Dark Horse” artist announced her departure from the singing competition after season 22 back in February. Katy has been serving as a judge alongside Luke and Lionel Richie since 2018.

During an appearance on the Taste of Country Nights radio show, Luke expressed his reaction to the news.

“I had heard whispers that she was thinking about it, it wasn’t like a huge shock,” he said.

The country music star commented on Katy‘s decision to announce her plans to leave on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I think she kinda just got caught up in the moment with Kimmel and maybe announced that she was done,” he stated.

Luke then shared what he took away from his time judging alongside Katy on American Idol.

“It’s been a good run with Katy, and she and I have developed a great friendship. And to work alongside her, I mean, heck, I was there before her daughter was born, and now her daughter is 3 or 4 years old,” he said. “Just seeing her be a mother through this whole process… I mean, it’s just really been fun getting to know Katy.”

