Zendaya Talks Tom Holland, What She Realized About Their Relationship, If She Has a Hollywood Friend Group, Why She Might Say 'No' to a Selfie, & More

Rihanna Reveals Baby RZA's First Word, How Many Kids She Wants With A$AP Rocky, Relationship Timeline, Plastic Surgery & Music Career Status

ABC Renews 4 TV Shows in 2024, Reveals 2 Series Are Ending

Apr 09, 2024 at 2:19 pm
By JJ Staff

Zendaya Defends Wearing Giant Hat to 2014 Teen Vogue Party, Says She'd Do It Again

Zendaya Defends Wearing Giant Hat to 2014 Teen Vogue Party, Says She'd Do It Again

Zendaya is looking back on some of her interesting fashion choices from over the years, including the giant hat she wore to a Teen Vogue party in 2014.

The 27-year-old actress chatted with Vogue and defended the outfit, which she admitted is one of her most memed looks.

“This, this was a controversial look,” Zendaya admitted about her oversized Emporio Armani hat.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I still see memes about this particular look with my hat, but you know what, I stick by it. Me and Law, we thought it was chic at the time. I think it’s still chic,” Zendaya said. “I would wear it again. I think Law might have this hat. Might have to bring it out of the archives one day.”

Check out the highlights from Zendaya‘s interview for Vogue.

Photos: Getty
