New Details About Michael Jackson Biopic Revealed, Including What It Covers & How Much Music Is In It

New details about Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, were unveiled during CinemaCon.

On Wednesday (April 10), a trailer of the biopic was played during the convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. Producer Graham King also shared some hints about what to expect in terms of the movie’s plot and the music it features.

Graham said that the movie was going to have a “long” runtime. That’s a testament to Michael‘s lengthy time in the spotlight, but it’s also because the project features more than 30 songs, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

By the sounds of it, Michael is covering a lot of ground but honing in on who Michael really is.

“Behind the unrelenting scrutiny and the accusations and the blinding media spotlight, he was simply a man. A man who lived a very complicated life. The movie will get into all of it,” he explained, adding that it aimed to provide “an inside look at the most prolific artist who ever lived.”

The trailer, which has not been released publicly yet, opened with a Jackson 5 performance but also featured more modern performances and a glimpse at Michael‘s experience in the public.

Michael is still in production and is expected to premiere in theaters on April 18, 2025.

