Apr 11, 2024 at 1:39 am
By JJ Staff

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson & More Stars Attend An Unforgettable Evening Gala - See All the Pics!

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson enjoy a night on the town while attending the Unforgettable Evening gala on Wednesday night (April 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The longtime couple were just two of many stars who attended the gala at the Beverly Wilshire, which benefited the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Others on the guestlist included the likes of Demi Moore, Melanie Griffith, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

In total, there were more than 25 stars on the red carpet. Since it was such a well-attended event, we pulled together photos so that you could easily track who was invited and what they wore!

Head inside to see all of the photos…

Keep scrolling to see all of the photos of the celebrities who attended An Unforgettable Evening…

Kayla Ewell

Tanner Novlan

Linda Thompson

Demi Moore

Carly Steel

Cynthia Bailey

Lisa Rinna

Nia Vardalos

Melanie Griffith

Anastasia Soare

Jesse JOhnson

Chord Overstreet

Lori Loughlin

Rachel Zoe

Crystal Kung and Rob Minkoff

Jonathan Cheban

Miles Chamley-Watson

Kyle Richards

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury

Candace Nelson

Olivia Jade

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tig Notaro

Kathy Hilton

Jonathan Simkhai

Just Jared on Facebook
a unforgettable evening 20
a unforgettable evening 23
a unforgettable evening photos 01
a unforgettable evening photos 02
unforgettable evening 01
unforgettable evening 02
unforgettable evening 03
unforgettable evening 04
unforgettable evening 05
unforgettable evening 06
unforgettable evening 07
unforgettable evening 08
unforgettable evening 09
unforgettable evening 10
unforgettable evening 11
unforgettable evening 12
unforgettable evening 13
unforgettable evening 14
unforgettable evening 15
unforgettable evening 16
unforgettable evening 17
unforgettable evening 18
unforgettable evening 19
unforgettable evening 21
unforgettable evening 22
unforgettable evening 24
unforgettable evening 25
unforgettable evening 26

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Anastasia Soare, Ashley Greene, Candace Nelson, Carly Steel, Chord Overstreet, cynthia bailey, Demi Moore, Jesse Johnson, jonathan cheban. crystal kung minkoff, Jonathan Simkhai, Kathy Hilton, Kayla Ewell, kyle richards, Linda Thompson, Lisa Rinna, Lori Loughlin, melanite griffith, Miles Chamley-Watson, Nia Vardalos, Olivia Jade, Paul Khoury, Rachel Zoe, Rita Wilson, Rob Minkoff, Tanner Novlan, Tig Notaro, Tom Hanks