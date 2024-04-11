Top Stories
Zendaya Almost Didn't Wear the 'Dune: Part Two' Mugler Metal Robot Suit - Reason Why Revealed!

Megan Thee Stallion Bares All on 'Women's Health' Body Issue 2024 Cover, Opens Up About Getting Hate After Being Shot

One Past 'Grey's Anatomy' Star Won't Be Returning Anytime Soon

NBC Cancels 3 TV Shows

Apr 11, 2024 at 1:55 am
By JJ Staff

Kirsten Dunst Still Gets Tom Cruise's Famous Christmas Cake 30 Years After 'Interview with the Vampire'

Kirsten Dunst is one of the lucky celebs to get Tom Cruie‘s famous Christmas cake!

If you didn’t know, the 61-year-old Top Gun actor sends his famous friends a white chocolate coconut bundt cake made by Doan’s Bakery every Christmas season.

In a new interview, Kirsten, 41, reveled that she still gets the “Tom Cruise cake” 30 years after they shared the screen in 1994′s Interview with the Vampire.

Keep reading to find out more…“Still getting that cake,” Kirsten shared with Entertainment Tonight.

Kirsten also revealed that her house gets two cakes from Tom every year because he also send a cake to her husband Jesse Plemons, who co-starred with Tom in 2017′s American Made.

“Jesse gets the cakes so we double up on our cakes,” Kirsten added.

While Tom sends his famous friends the cake every year, we learned that one celeb has been removed from the list and no longer gets the cake.
