Top Stories
Who Did Taylor Swift Attend Coachella 2024 With? 6 Celebrity Friends Revealed!

Who Did Taylor Swift Attend Coachella 2024 With? 6 Celebrity Friends Revealed!

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning &amp; the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning & the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

NBC's Most Popular TV Shows Revealed &amp; the Number 1 Series Might Surprise You As It Only Airs in the Fall!

NBC's Most Popular TV Shows Revealed & the Number 1 Series Might Surprise You As It Only Airs in the Fall!

Apr 15, 2024 at 6:00 pm
By JJ Staff

The Richest 'S.W.A.T.' Cast Members Ranked from Lowest to Highest - Shemar Moore's Net Worth Is #1!

Continue Here »

The Richest 'S.W.A.T.' Cast Members Ranked from Lowest to Highest - Shemar Moore's Net Worth Is #1!

The long-running CBS series S.W.A.T. is currently airing its final season, which will end in May 2024.

Over the years, the show has gained lots of traction on streaming services like Netflix, even though it isn’t an exclusive there.

The series was inspired by the former television series and the feature film and centered on a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant who is tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles.

Shemar Moore stars in the series and he unsurprisingly ranks at number one for estimated net worth, but how much? And where does everyone else rank?

Browse through the slideshow to see the estimated net worth of each S.W.A.T. cast member…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alex Russell, EG, Extended, Kenny Johnson, Net Worth, Rochelle Aytes, Shemar Moore, Slideshow, Stephanie Sigman, Swat, Television