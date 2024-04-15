Carlos & Alexa PenaVega Mourn Passing of Fourth Child Who Was 'Born at Rest'

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega have shared some tragic news.

On Monday (April 15), the couple announced in a joint statement that their baby girl, who they named Indy, was a stillborn.

“There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,” the couple wrote on Instagram.

"But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms," Carlos and Alexa continued. "The prayers from the community around us have been so sustaining in this difficult season."

“This little girl has already changed out lives in so many ways. She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all,” Carlos and Alexa wrote. “Grief has come to us in waves. Moments of feeling absolutely gutted…then moments of feeling blessed by just getting a moment with her.”

They concluded, “We can’t understand why things like this happen and we may never get those answers. Indy Rex PenaVega, you completely changed our world. You moved us to a new place. You gave us the community we have been longing for. We love you can’t wait to see how many other lives you change.”

Carlos and Alexa first announced that they were expecting their fourth child back in November. They are also parents to Ocean, 6, and Kingston, 4, as well as daughter Rio, 2.

Our thoughts are with Carlos and Alexa during this difficult time. RIP.