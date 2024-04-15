Top Stories
Who Did Taylor Swift Attend Coachella 2024 With? 6 Celebrity Friends Revealed!

Find Out Who Billie Eilish Was Kissing at Coachella

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4: Everything We Know, Including Who's Returning & the 4 Who Fans Fear Might Not Be Back

NBC's Most Popular TV Shows Revealed & the Number 1 Series Might Surprise You As It Only Airs in the Fall!

Apr 15, 2024 at 5:13 pm
By JJ Staff

Johnny Depp & Maïwenn Attend UK Premiere of Their New Movie 'Jeanne du Barry'

Johnny Depp & Maïwenn Attend UK Premiere of Their New Movie 'Jeanne du Barry'

Johnny Depp is back on the red carpet.

The 60-year-old actor joined co-star and director Maïwenn at the UK premiere of their new movie Jeanne du Barry on Monday (April 15) held at the Curzon Theater in London, England.

While at the premiere, Johnny opened up about being offered the role of French King Louis XV.

“I feel very lucky to have been [offered the role] – strangely, oddly, perversely lucky,” Johnny said, via Variety. “Because when Maïwenn and I first actually met and talked about the notion of me doing the film and playing Louis XV, the King of France — see that’s when instantly what happens in your brain is you instantly go back to Kentucky, where, like, everything is fried. So you realize that you’ve come from the bellybutton of nowhere and suddenly you end up playing the King of France.”

Keep reading to find out more…“It made no sense to me, I tried to talk her out of it,” Johnny continued. “But she wasn’t hearing it and she had great courage to take me into her cast. Whatever we did, whatever we experienced I think and I hope you’ll find it was well worth the agony of this kid trying to make a film for that length of time.”

The movie stars follows King Louis XV’s relationship with Jeanne Vaubernier (Maïwenn), a working-class woman who rises to the level of the king’s mistress.

Jeanne du Barry will be released in theaters in the United States on May 2.

If you missed it, a popular actress recently addressed rumors that she and Johnny were working on a new movie together.

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of Johnny Depp and Maïwenn at the premiere…
