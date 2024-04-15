Keanu Reeves Will Voice Shadow in 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3'!

Keanu Reeves is joining Sonic the Hedgehog 3!

The 59-year-old John Wick star will voice Shadow in the third movie in the film franchise, via Variety.

He will join Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic, as well as Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the video games, Shadow is an antihero, and often antagonizes Sonic.

Jeff Fowler, who directed the first two Sonic movies, is returning as the director on the latest sequel. The movie will open in theaters on December 20, 2024.

There’s also a Knuckles TV series in the works, with several Sonic stars set to return and some new actors joining the cast!

There are many A-listers who’ve played iconic video game characters in live-action roles. Find out who else has taken on a video game icon!