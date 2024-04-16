Why Is Track 5 on Every Taylor Swift Album So Important? Every Song's Meaning Revealed!

The Tortured Poets Department is nearly here!

Swifties already know that when it comes to a Taylor Swift album, you’ve got to watch out for the fifth track on every album.

If you’re familiar with her discography, you might notice that on every Taylor Swift album, track five has a very specific meaning. It’s usually a particularly personal song, with some sort of vulnerable revelation involving Taylor‘s past, reflecting either a relationship or a particular emotion.

Fans began to notice the trend by 2012′s Red, with “All Too Well” taking the fifth track slot.

“I didn’t realize I was doing this, but as I was making albums, I guess I was just kind of putting a very vulnerable, personal, honest, emotional song as track five. So because you noticed this, I kind of started to put the songs that were really honest, emotional, vulnerable, and personal as track five,” she later explained during an Instagram Live.

In celebration of the release of The Tortured Poets Department, we’re looking through each and every Track 5 and its meaning. (And we can’t wait to hear “So Long, London” – Track 5 on the new album!)

Click through to see every Track 5 in Taylor Swift’s discography, and find out what they’re about, then vote for your favorite…