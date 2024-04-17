Quentin Tarantino Shelves Brad Pitt-Starring 'The Movie Critic,' Will Find New Final Film (Report)

Quentin Tarantino was set to bring an end to his movie-making career with a tenth and final film called The Movie Critic. However, that is no longer the case.

Earlier this year reports suggested that Brad Pitt was set to reunite with the acclaimed director for the movie. They have previously collaborated on Inglorious Basterds and Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood.

A new report revealed that Quentin‘s plans have seemingly changed.

Deadline reported that Qunetin had shelved the project and would no longer be moving forward with it. As for a reason why, they wrote that he “simply changed his mind.”

The outlet noted that Quentin seemingly was not happy with the script, prompting a rewrite.

Quentin has stepped back from projects in the past. He once stopped work on 2015′s The Hateful Eight, though he did eventually finish the project.

It is not clear what movie Quentin will now work on or if Brad will still be involved. We’ll update you as we learn more.

