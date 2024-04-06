7 A-List Actors Could Have Starred in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (Brad Pitt was Almost Paired Up With an Ex!)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith went down in history as the movie that birthed Brangelina. However, it could have very easily starred several other A-list actors.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s chemistry took the movie about a husband and wife who work as assassins for opposing agencies to the next level.

Their versions of Jane and John Smith absolutely sizzle so hotly on screen that they sparked romance rumors while filming and wound up dating and eventually getting married in the years that followed.

While the movie is famous for introducing us to the former A-list couple, it turns out that they almost weren’t paired up in the roles. In fact, Brad was first tied to the movie with another popular actress. However, she had to back out, which led to Brad also briefly departing the project.

After that, several other stars were considered for the roles of Jane and John before Brad and Angelina were finally cast. The list includes a popular singer, one of Brad‘s exes and so many more of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

We decided to revisit the list amid Brad and Angelina‘s ongoing legal battle.

Scroll through the slideshow to see the actors who could have landed Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s parts in Mr. & Mrs. Smith…