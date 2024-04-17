Prince Harry Updates His Residency Status, Claims He Resides Mostly in United States for First Time Years After Move

Prince Harry has made a big change to his residency status in some newly filed paperwork.

The 39-year-old Duke of Sussex has been living in the United States since he and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from official royal duties a few years ago.

For the first time, in paperwork published by Companies House, Prince Harry has changed his residency status to reflect that.

According to documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Prince Harry‘s “New Country/State Usually Resident” has been listed as the United States. He previously claimed that he was a resident of the United Kingdom.

The change comes a few weeks after Prince Harry was asked if he’d ever consider becoming an American citizen.

While the Royal described life in America as “amazing,” he did not say that he “feels American.”

That doesn’t mean that he’s ruled out ever pursuing citizenship: “I have considered it, yeah,” he said. “American citizenship is a thought has crossed my mind but not a high priority right now.”

It is not clear if he will ever actually pursue citizenship.

