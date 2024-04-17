Top Stories
Apr 17, 2024 at 7:15 pm
By JJ Staff

'Young Sheldon' Wraps Filming On 7th & Final Season, Star Iain Armitage Looks Back On First Day On Set

'Young Sheldon' Wraps Filming On 7th & Final Season, Star Iain Armitage Looks Back On First Day On Set
  • Iain Armitage is reflecting on his time on Young Sheldon after wrapping final day of filming – Just Jared Jr
  • Kristin Cavallari has a controversial take on sunscreen – Celebitchy
  • Here’s why Selena Quintanilla should be celebrated this year – Popsugar
  • This actress is finally making her Broadway dreams come true! – Just Jared Jr
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Iain Armitage, Newsies, Young Sheldon