Zendaya was Nervous for One Person to See 'Challengers' (The Answer Might Surprise You!)

Zendaya opened up about her new movie Challengers and a person who she was nervous to have watch it.

The 27-year-old actress brings a tennis player caught up in a love triangle to life in the movie, which arrives in theaters on April 26.

While attending the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on Tuesday (April 16), she learned that another celebrity was also at the event. Their presence excited her but also made her nervous.

Keep reading to find out more…

The person in question was tennis pro Venus Williams.

“I heard that she came and I was like, ‘No way, this is the coolest thing!’ So I’m very nervous ’cause I know Serena [Williams] has seen the movie but I’m very nervous about her seeing my tennis,” Zendaya told ET.

The actress apologized “in advance” in case Venus did see any flaws in her playing.

She also addressed the support that she’s gotten from family and other loved ones while promoting the movie. Several Euphoria costars attended the LA premiere, and boyfriend Tom Holland has also shown her love.

“It’s great. I mean, I feel so lucky. I have so much beautiful support around me,” she said. “Even tonight, I have so many family — they’re over there — family and friends here.”

The actress recently gave a very revealing interview, and we have all the highlights!