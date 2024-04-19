Daytime Emmy Awards 2024 - Full List of Nominations Revealed!

All of the nominations for the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced!

After the first round of nods were announced, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences revealed the remaining nominations on Friday morning (April 19)

The upcoming awards celebrate and recognize “outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom programs.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show leads the daytime talk show categories with nine noms while The Young and the Restless‘ Eric Braeden earned his first nomination in over 20 years!

Keep reading to find out more…This year’s ceremony will take place live from the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles on Friday, June 7th at 8pm ET and it will air on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ with a premium subscription.

Keep scrolling to see the full list of nominations…

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

Neighbors (Amazon Freevee)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

The View (ABC)

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access Hollywood (Syndicated)

Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Extra (Syndicated)

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina Garten (Food Network)

Family Dinner (Magnolia Network)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel (Max)

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM

Hot Bench (Syndicated)

Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)

Justice For The People with Judge Milian (Syndicated)

The People’s Court (Syndicated)

We The People with Judge Lauren Lake (Syndicated)

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (National Geographic)

Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (National Geographic)

Guy’s All-American Road Trip (Food Network)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Street Somm (Tastemade)

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to Fabulous (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Magnolia Network)

Hack My Home (Netflix)

Martha Gardens (Roku)

Windy City Rehab (HGTV)

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max)

George to the Rescue (NBC)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

Homegrown (Magnolia Network)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids (Vimeo)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Netflix)

Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter (SundanceTV)

Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey (Max)

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors (PBS)

Working in the Theatre (AmericanTheatreWing.org)

10 – EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward (NBC)

Ireland Made with Love (PBS)

Leveling Lincoln (PBS)

What Really Happened: America’s Wild (National Geographic)

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: Ukraine (PBS)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men (SpringHill)

Unexpected (Hulu)

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

Catalyst (LinkedIn News)

The Dads (Netflix)

Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens (The Hollywood Reporter)

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World (Eater)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital (ABC)

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital (ABC)

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Eric Braeden as Victor Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS

Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Bryton James as Devon Winters, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

A Martinez as Nardo Ramos, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay (Popstar! TV)

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital (ABC)

Guy Pearce as Mike Young, Neighbors (Amazon Freevee)

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux, Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, The View (ABC)

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Live with Kelly and Mark

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood, The Talk

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich, 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee (PBS)

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie’s Home Cooking (Food Network)

Eduardo Garcia, Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia (Magnolia Network)

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks (Roku)

Sophia Roe, Counter Space (Tastemade)

Buddy Valastro, Legends of the Fork (A&E)

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY

Frank Caprio, Caught in Providence (Facebook Watch)

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, Entertainment Tonight (Syndicated)

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent, Inside Edition (Syndicated)

Robert Hernandez, Star Jones, Divorce Court (FOX)

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose, Judy Justice (Amazon Freevee)

DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY

Samantha Brown, Samantha Brown’s Places To Love (PBS)

Derrick Campana, The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

Christian Cooper, Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper (National Geographic)

Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern, Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë (Magnolia Network)

Jet Tila, Ready Jet Cook (Food Network)

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Reconnecting Roots (PBS)

Super Animals (Syndicated)

Team Rubicon (Roku)

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay (Popstar! TV)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids (Vimeo)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild(NBC)

Searching for Soul Food (Hulu)

TrueSouth (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network)

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts (Disney+)

The View (ABC)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild (NBC)

Mysteries of the Faith (Netflix)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix)

ORIGINAL SONG

“Shine,” General Hospital (ABC)

“Unexpected Truth,” Unexpected (Hulu)

“We’re Home,” Reconnecting Roots (PBS)

LIGHTING DIRECTION

General Hospital (ABC)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

CINEMATOGRAPHY

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory (National Geographic)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Living For The Dead (Hulu)

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament (CBN)

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Drive with Swizz Beatz (Hulu)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Oprah and The Color Purple Journey (Max)

Searching for Soul Food (Hulu)

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Family Ingredients (PBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

Team Rubicon (Roku)

TrueSouth (ESPN/ABC/SEC Network)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The Talk (CBS)

Tamron Hall (Syndicated)

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max)

Drive with Swizz Beatz (Hulu)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Netflix)

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre (Netflix)

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Netflix)

Searching for Soul Food (Hulu)

Super Animals (Syndicated)

Tex Mex Motors (Netflix)

CASTING

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

General Hospital (ABC)

Start Up (PBS)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

The Jennifer Hudson Show (Syndicated)

Sherri (Syndicated)

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

African Queens: Njinga (Netflix)

The Drew Barrymore Show (Syndicated)

Sherri (Syndicated)

The View (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)